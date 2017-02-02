6th ranked HPU Sharks knock off #4 Cal Baptist, secures 20th victory of the season

Senior Chauncey Orr double-doubled with 17 points and 10 rebounds as No. 6 Hawai’i Pacific University overcame a 14-point first half deficit with a to upset No. 4 California Baptist 81-67 in PacWest Conference play Thursday night at Van Dyne Gym.

The Sharks (20-1, 12-1) won their eighth straight in taking over the lead in the conference. The Lancers (20-2, 12-2) had their 12-game winning streak snapped.

In addition to Orr’s 17 points, guard Jordan Martin added 16 points with nine boards and Connor Looney scored 15 points.

CBU was led by defending PacWest Player of the Year Michael Smith with 22 points and eight rebounds.

HPU visits Concordia (Calif.) on Saturday in the second game of a 3-game Southern California road trip.