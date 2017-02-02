Canned meat among popular targets for shoplifters in Hawaii

Shoplifters steal from all kinds of stores — big box, discounters, mom-and-pop stores, and even supermarkets.

Cigarettes have long been locked up, but there are other items these days that have become a hot commodity for thieves.

Some of them are items that seem a bit silly, like macadamia nuts. They’re even locked away at some stores in Hawaii because they’re stolen so often.

“Chocolate-covered macadamia nuts, beer, liquor, shrimp, steaks sometimes from the supermarkets. From retailers, we’re seeing high-end purses and wallets, jeans and underwear — women’s underwear,” said Retail Merchants of Hawaii president Tina Yamaki.

Corned beef is another item frequently stolen. In fact, at one store, the canned meat isn’t even on the shelf. Instead, there’s a photo of the corned beef cans, along with a sign saying to see an associate to purchase it at the register.

Spam is another canned meat that’s a hot commodity for thieves.

“People just come in and take cases of it and go out,” Yamaki said. “We think it’s retail organized crime. They have a system. They know when to hit the stores, where it’s stacked, and they go in, load up the carts, run out the back doors, or through the front door sometimes.”

So what happens to all the loot? Oftentimes they’re resold.

“You’re finding them at swap meets sometimes, in back of cars. You see them in small mom-and-pop stores, and probably sometimes these people don’t realize that they’re selling stolen items,” Yamaki said. “We’ve heard where there are some gangs that go around and they will take orders and go steal specific products, and that’s really unfortunate.”

Liquor has long been locked up. Many stores put security devices on them to deter thieves.

Many over-the-counter medicines are now behind the counter.

“I’ve heard of nail implements, clippers and stuff that are like $15. I’ve heard of makeup items that are being stolen as well,” Yamaki said.

Other hot items these days — SD cards, golf balls, and even breast pumps.

“We’re also seeing these reusable bags, which are great for the environment, but people come, unfold them, put their stuff in, put a jacket on and go out the door too,” Yamaki said.

So what should you do if you see someone acting suspicious, or trying to steal something? Don’t turn a blind eye. Tell a worker immediately.

“What people don’t realize is all these things being stolen drives up the cost of doing business, because they have to recoup it somewhere, so a lot of times businesses are appreciative that you’ve seen it and you are a witness to it,” Yamaki said.

As for businesses, Retail Merchants of Hawaii recommends they lock the back door if possible, get a good security camera system, and just be vigilant.

While some of the stolen items may seem silly, the fact is theft is a major problem in Hawaii.

The Honolulu Police Department’s CrimeMapping feature shows that last month, there were more than 1,300 theft cases on Oahu. It’s the top crime in terms of numbers.

In fact, last month, there were more thefts than assaults, burglaries, car break-ins, and drug cases combined.