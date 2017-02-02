FAA investigates close call after plane takes off without clearance

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a close call between two planes that took off from Maui’s Kahului Airport Wednesday.

A statement from the FAA said:

A Cessna Caravan took off without clearance from Runway 5 as a Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 was taking off from Runway 2. Runway 2 and Runway 5 intersect at their northeastern ends. A controller in the Maui tower spotted the conflict and instructed the Cessna pilot to turn left to avoid the Hawaiian Airlines jet. The controller then alerted the Hawaiian Airlines pilot about the Cessna, and saw that the jet was already turning to the right, away from the smaller plane. The FAA is investigating this incident.

Hawaiian Airlines said on Feb. 1, HA Flight 155 departed Maui at 8:14 a.m. and arrived in Honolulu at 8:43 a.m. There were 125 customers and five crew onboard.

A spokeswoman could not comment further as the incident remained under investigation.