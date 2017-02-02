Money Matters: Economic changes and outlook for Hawaii in 2017

There’s certainly been some interesting economic news since the November election; however, some of the positive new is not necessarily as a result of the election.

Interest rate increase

The Federal Reserve increased the Fed Funds rate in December 2016 due to healthier economic growth prospects.



Additionally, the brightened economic outlook prompted the Fed to forecast three (3) rate increases in 2017, an increase from the two (2) originally anticipated.

Stock market rally

Following the election, the stock market rallied to record highs, fueled by the President-elect’s proposed fiscal stimulus plan that includes tax cuts, regulatory changes, and greater infrastructure spending.

Hawaii Economy

The outlook for Hawaii’s economy remains positive post-election.



Hawaii’s economy has benefited from strong employment growth, diversified tourism industry, and higher construction spending.