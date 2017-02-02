Money Matters: Economic changes and outlook for Hawaii in 2017

Published:
ce6b234467654bb19ec2710bc8242a55

There’s certainly been some interesting economic news since the November election; however, some of the positive new is not necessarily as a result of the election.
Interest rate increase

    • The Federal Reserve increased the Fed Funds rate in December 2016 due to healthier economic growth prospects.
    • Additionally, the brightened economic outlook prompted the Fed to forecast three (3) rate increases in 2017, an increase from the two (2) originally anticipated.

Stock market rally

    • Following the election, the stock market rallied to record highs, fueled by the President-elect’s proposed fiscal stimulus plan that includes tax cuts, regulatory changes, and greater infrastructure spending.

Hawaii Economy

    • The outlook for Hawaii’s economy remains positive post-election.
    • Hawaii’s economy has benefited from strong employment growth, diversified tourism industry, and higher construction spending.

