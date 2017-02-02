Head coach Nagamine excited about Rainbow Wahine 2017 recruiting class

One day after Nick Rolovich announced his 2017 recruiting class, Rainbow Wahine soccer head coach Michele Nagamine talked about her recruiting class Thursday, as the school announced six of the seven signings.

Headlining the class is Pearl City’s Randi Fontes along with Maui’s Clara-Josephine Medeiros and Taylor Rusnak, who was not officially announced as a member of the class, but did sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Sources tell us she’ll be introduced by the university in the coming days.

2017 RECRUITING CLASS

Randi Fontes (F/M/D)

Pearl City High School

Leialoha Medeiros (M)

Kamehameha-Maui

Cristina Drossos (F/D)

El Dorado Hills, California

Sadie Lutz (D)

Moorpark, California

Izzy Deutsch (M)

Phoenix, Arizona

Taylor Mason (D)

Johns Creek, Georgia

Taylor Rusnak *not officially announced by UH yet but signed NLI

Haleakala Waldorf