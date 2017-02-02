Police investigate reported sex assault in Kailua



A police investigation is underway after a woman reported being sexually assaulted while walking her dog in Kailua.

The rape allegedly occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on Kai One Place.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, told police she was walking her dog down a beach access pathway when she was approached by two men with Eastern European accents. The men began petting her dog, then one man pushed her against a sign.

The victim said she lost consciousness for at least 10 minutes. When she woke up, she noticed her dog was crying and her pants were slightly pulled down.

Her friend took her to Tripler Army Medical Center for evaluation, and that’s when she filed the police report.

The neighborhood is a gated community. We’re told it’s a fairly safe community.

Police say they are looking for a suspect, but no description has been released yet.