Savvy Shopper: National Go Red for Women Day

National Go Red for Women Day is tomorrow, Friday, Feb 3!

Since 2004, Macy’s has been a national founding sponsor of the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women® campaign, a nationwide movement empowering women with knowledge and tools to take positive action to reduce their risks of heart disease and stroke, and to protect their health. Through the movement, the color red and the red dress have become linked with the ability all women have to improve their heart health and live stronger, longer lives.

You can help too! By going to Macy’s Pearlridge, starting today through Feb. 28, and shop Macy’s exclusive Red Dresses and Go Red Ideology active wear products that support GRFW (10% benefit GRFW).

 

