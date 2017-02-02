State quarantines coffee plants shipped to Kauai, customers urged to call

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture has quarantined coffee plants on Kauai.

Eight coffee plants were found at the Home Depot on Kauai earlier this week, and officials are working to determine where they came from.

At this point, officials say, it appears that the plants were transported from Oahu.

Coffee plants from islands infested with the coffee berry borer (CBB), such as Oahu, are restricted from being transported to uninfested islands, such as Kauai.

Inspections on the plants show no sign of CBB, however they have been quarantined and will be destroyed as a precaution.

HDOA has asked the retailer to provide information on recent plant shipments.

Also as a precaution, anyone who purchased coffee plants from that store is encouraged to contact HDOA on Kauai at (808) 241-7132 or the State’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 643-PEST (7378).

“The department is taking this matter very seriously and is working with the store and nurseries to determine the exact source of the coffee plants,” Scott Enright, chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture.

One of the most devastating coffee pests, CBB was first detected in the state in September 2010 in Kona and discovered in Kau in May 2011. In December 2014, it was discovered on Oahu, and reported on Maui in December 2016.

This small beetle bores into the coffee “cherry” to lay its eggs. The larvae feed on the coffee bean, reducing the yield and quality of the bean.

Click here for more information on CBB in Hawaii.