State Supreme Court considers third trial for federal agent Deedy



On Thursday, the Hawaii State Supreme Court was asked to decide if a federal special agent should be tried for a third time in connection with the death of Kollin Elderts.

Christopher Deedy was in Hawaii for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Conference when he shot and killed Elderts in Waikiki.

Deedy’s first murder trial ended with jurors deadlocked.

He was tried again, but this time the jury could also consider the lesser charge of manslaughter. That jury acquitted Deedy of murder, but could not reach a verdict on the lesser charges.

Will he be tried again?

The Elderts family says it’s hopeful that the court will retry Deedy. It’s been nearly six years and two long trials since Elderts’ death.

They say they’re not giving up until they see justice has been served.

“Imagine the first trial, when they were there and they saw over and over the murder of their son, when they showed the clothing covered in blood,” said family spokesman Kalamaokaaina Niheu.

Niheu says the family understood from the beginning that they would never get justice under the charges of murder.

“It’s almost impossible to prosecute a law enforcement agent,” she said.

In front of the Supreme Court justices Thursday, Deedy’s attorney, Thomas Otake, argued that a third trial would be considered double jeopardy because Deedy was already acquitted of the lesser offenses when the court instructed the jury not to consider them during the first trial.

Otake says the court also ruled that there was no evidence to support reckless manslaughter.

“They say in their brief, ‘Not this time, because now, we are going to focus on manslaughter. We are going to produce different evidence. That’s what our arguments are going to be, and we are going to try for manslaughter in a completely different way,’ and that’s exactly what double jeopardy is supposed to prevent against,” Otake argued.

“There was an opportunity pursuant to law where the jury could have acquitted this individual of everything if they felt his actions were justified,” said deputy prosecuting attorney Donn Fudo. “They were given instructions on self-defense. They were given instructions on defense of others. They were also given instructions on deadly force and the use of law enforcement. So indeed, if they had found he was justified, we would not be having this conversation.”

“They (the Elderts family) feel that Christopher Deedy is a cowardly individual. He took the life of their son. They took the heart of the family and they can never forgive him,” Niheu said.

Neither the Elderts family nor Deedy were at Thursday’s hearing.

It’s unclear when the Supreme Court will make its final ruling.