Back by popular demand the return of our Aloha Friday Fill-up promotion.

Viewers can get “huge savings” at the pump today at an Aloha Gas and Aloha Island Mart mystery location. The “mystery location” will be revealed at 7 a.m. on Wake Up 2day.

The savings will only be valid on Friday at that location from 7 a.m to 3 p.m.

Tune in to Wake Up 2day today to find out more details.