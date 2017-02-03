Asbestos found in tile flooring of Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall

County officials have confirmed the presence of asbestos in the tile flooring of the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall.

The county had brought in an independent environmental consultant in December to inspect the hall and the results just came back. The lobby and exhibition areas of the facility are affected.

The state health department says there is no imminent risk to convention hall users and it’s not necessary to close it.

OSHA asbestos awareness training has been scheduled for the employees and all maintenance and cleaning activities for the hall will now be conducted in accordance with OSHA regulations.

While not required by DOH, the county has hired Owen Environmental to develop an asbestos management plan, which will include a project design for repair and/or replacement of any damaged asbestos-containing flooring materials, in accordance with state and federal guidelines.

Mayor Bernard Carvalho says if anyone is concerned, the county will offer full refunds for those who want to cancel an existing reservation.

To request a refund for a reservation, or to receive a copy of the Asbestos Inspection Report, please contact the hall at 241-6623 or call the Parks and Recreation Office at 241-4460.