Blocked-off Zipper Lane entrance may not reopen for another year

It’s been half a year since the Zipper Lane got a makeover, but the change has meant some motorists aren’t able to use it anymore.

Back in August, the transportation department changed the Zipper Lane from one lane to two lanes in order to help with traffic flow.

But during construction, an entrance to the Zipper Lane near the Pearl Harbor interchange had to be blocked off.

Six months later, viewers tell us the entrance is still blocked off. As to whether it will re-open, the state’s answer is “maybe,” but not for at least another year.

DOT deputy director Ed Sniffen says the reason why the Zipper Lane closed last August was for safety reasons. When the pavement was re-striped near the crossover entrance, it didn’t give enough space for vehicles to merge safely and efficiently, so it had to be shut down.

Sniffen says the state is still studying the area to see what can be done to allow an entry beyond the entrance of the Zipper Lane, and is looking into letting drivers into the express lane on Nimitz Highway.

Sniffen added that there are other projects ahead of the Zipper Lane that the state is focusing on, specifically the Kahekile Highway contraflow project, pedestrian safety improvements on Kalanianaole Highway, and adding a westbound lane on Moanalua Freeway. All projects are expected to be done by the summer.

And if you’re carpooling in this area, you can still access a HOV lane across the airport viaduct, and you can get to Nimitz Highway from the HOV exit at the Keehi interchange.