City announces road repaving projects in Central Oahu, North Shore

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s road repaving program continues on Wednesday, Feb. 8, with preliminary work in several Central Oahu communities and the North Shore.

Crews will work from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays with possible weekend construction. On-street parking will be prohibited during working hours. Local residential traffic, deliveries, and trash collection will be allowed during construction hours.

Work will begin in Central Oahu in Village Park, followed by Waikele, Waipahu, and Waipio. This project will reconstruct more than 85 lane miles of roads at a cost of $13.6 million. Barring weather related delays, the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of summer.

In Village Park, designs call for bike lanes around Kupuna Loop and right-sizing Kupuohi Street with bike lanes and no loss of parking. Planning is still underway for the complete streets upgrades in Waikele, Waipahu, and Waipio.

On the North Shore, a city contractor will repave streets from Mokuleia to Waimea Bay. This project will rehabilitate more than 37 lane miles of roads at a cost of $5.9 million. Roadwork will begin in Haleiwa and advance towards Waimea and Waialua. Barring weather related delays, the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of spring.

Initial work for both areas will include the lowering of manholes, tree and root pruning, and curb and gutter reconstruction work. The contractor will then remove worn-out pavement and resurface or reconstruct the asphalt and concrete pavement; install pavement markers, striping and markings; and install vehicle detector loops. Speed bumps on private roads will be removed and will not be replaced.