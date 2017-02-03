Community rallies around Castle High School after equipment stolen

Castle High School’s Performing Arts Center received an outpouring of support after it was burglarized earlier this week.

Performing arts teacher Karen Meyer says it happened Tuesday night. Nine-thousand-dollars worth of equipment was stolen, including a soundboard, speakers, microphones, and power tools.

The crime couldn’t have come at a worse time. The students are getting ready to open a new play, “Annie Jr.,” on Feb. 24.

There is some good news. Meyer says two speakers and some tools were found off-campus.

She adds that the community has been amazing, as graduates, community members, and other schools have offered to lend Castle some equipment.

