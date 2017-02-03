Former university official accused of stealing $1.5 million on Hawaii Island

A school official is facing federal wire fraud charges after the FBI says he stole $1.5 million.

Pablo Rivera was the chief financial officer at the University of the Nations, Youth with a Mission, a Christian university in Kailua-Kona.

According to court documents, Rivera was in charge of hiring contractors. The FBI says he would alter invoices, inflating costs and pocketing the extra money.

The FBI says the scheme had been going on since 2014, but ended after another school official alerted the authorities.

