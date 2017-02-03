Hawaii Police Department releases officer disciplinary report

Related Coverage New report outlines illegal activity, punishments for Honolulu police officers

From faking an illness to assault, we now have a report detailing the misconduct by Hawaii Island police officers.

The report was issued by the department and submitted to the state Legislature.

It says last year, 10 officers were accused of misconduct, most for not following the proper procedures.

Two officers are also facing dismissal, one for assaulting someone. Another officer modified the exhaust system on his subsidized vehicle, then lied to his boss about it.

Read the report in its entirety here.

Note that in some cases one officer has more than one incident.

We previously told you that 57 Honolulu police officers were disciplined last year. Of that number, 10 were dismissed from the force.

We’re still waiting for reports from Maui County and Kauai.