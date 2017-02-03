Increasing Kona winds, possible heavy showers expected late this weekend



Many of you already have weekend plans with the big game coming up, but you may need to keep the weather in mind.

We’re going to get hit with strong Kona winds, which are known to cause problems — especially on the windward side of each island.

If that’s not enough, after the winds, we’re going to get hit with heavy rain.

The recent spell of light winds and quiet weather will come to an end later this weekend as a strong front approaches the Aloha State from the northwest. Southwest winds will increase ahead of this front Sunday and Sunday night, especially near Kauai and Oahu where it will become locally windy.

Kona winds such as these can cause localized problems on the typical windward side of each island, as they blow downslope from the mountains and accelerate. For example, areas like Kailua and Kaneohe on Oahu can get sudden, strong gusts in these types of patterns. This is in contrast to the recent wind events, where trade winds brought the strongest gusts to the leeward sides.

A narrow band of gusty heavy showers, and possibly a few embedded thundershowers, is expected to accompany the front as it passes through. Our forecast has the front reaching Kauai late Sunday night, Oahu Monday morning, Maui County Monday afternoon, and the Big Island Monday night. The front appears as though it will be moving fast enough to prevent widespread significant flooding problems, but the rain may be briefly heavy enough to cause localized ponding or minor flooding.

Drier gusty northwest winds and more settled weather will follow after the front comes through.