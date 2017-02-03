Island Air adding more Neighbor Island flights over next four months

Island Air is adding more flights to the Neighbor Islands.

Over the next four months, the company says it’ll double its number of round-trip Maui flights to 16.

The Honolulu-to-Kona route will increase from 6 to 10 flights, and Honolulu-to-Lihue will increase from 6 to 8.

The airline will also add flights to accommodate high travel days (Fridays through Mondays) and spring break travel demands.

Island Air says the expansion is due to growing customer demand and it also added a new Q400 aircraft to its fleet last month.

Faster than conventional turboprops, the airline plans to add up to seven new Q400s by the end of the year and will transition its existing fleet of five ATR-72 aircraft out of service.