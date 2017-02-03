Kraft Heinz Seasonal Solutions for Super Bowl Sunday Parties

If you’re looking for some easy recipes for the big game this Sunday, Kraft Heinz has you covered! Taizo and Trini show us how to make the Famous Queso Dip from Kraft. This creamy queso recipe makes for a great appetizer at any party. We also check out some of their new Heinz BBQ Sauces which are great for dipping too.

Kraft Velveeta Queso Dip: http://www.kraftrecipes.com/recipes/chili-queso-dip-170726.aspx?cm_sp=23-Jan-17-_-LM_POSITION_3-_-chili-queso-dip-170726

Kraft Oscar Meyer Mini Hot Dogs to dip into various Kraft & Heinz BBQ sauces: http://www.kraftrecipes.com/kraft-barbecue-sauce/products.aspx

www.kraftrecipes.com