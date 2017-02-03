Lawmaker submits bill to legalize prostitution

Lawmakers will be weighing in on a bill that aims to make prostitution legal in Hawaii but only in certain circumstances. Those involved would have to be consenting adults.

House speaker Joe Souki introduced the measure on behalf of Tracy Ryan who is the head of Hawaii’s Libertarian party. She says sex workers are afraid to get help from police when they need it because they’re worried they could get arrested.

Some say this would actually hurt those who are forced into prostitution.

