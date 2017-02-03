Lawmaker will hold town hall to discuss Kalanianaole Hwy. water main break

If you were impacted by last month’s water main break along Kalanianaole Highway, lawmakers want to hear from you.

Sen. Stanley Chang, D, Hawaii Kai, Aina Haina, Waialae-Kahala, Diamond Head, will host a community town hall after hearing from multiple constituents who were concerned about the break.

Chang and other government officials, including the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, and the city and state transportation departments, will discuss the severity of the break, resulting traffic congestion, and possible solutions that include interdepartmental coordination for future emergencies.

The meeting will take place Monday, Feb. 6, from 6-8 p.m., at John H. Wilson Elementary School, 4945 Kilauea Avenue.