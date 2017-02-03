Plane’s owner says close call at Kahului Airport was honest mistake

Related Coverage FAA investigates close call after plane takes off without clearance

The pilot of a small plane who took off without clearance at the same time that a Hawaiian Airlines jet was taking off thought he got the okay.

The Federal Aviation Administration told us about an incident that occurred Wednesday, when a Makani Kai Air pilot took off from Runway 5 at Kahului Airport while the Hawaiian Airlines plane was taking off from Runway 2.

The runways eventually intersect, so this wasn’t supposed to happen.

The FAA told us it was investigating, but we needed to find out more.

We spoke with Makani Kai Air owner Richard Schuman, who said it all started with the pilot thinking he heard the tower call his flight number, which ended with the same number as the Hawaiian Airlines flight.

“All commercial pilots would not just take off on their own,” he said. “Someone had to tell them, or they must have understood from someone that they were cleared to taxi, or they were cleared to take off,” Schuman said.

We listened to a recording of the radio transmissions between the pilots and air traffic controller.

The control tower tells Hawaiian Air Flight 155 that it’s cleared for takeoff. The Hawaiian Air pilot confirms that it’s taking off at Runway 2.

The tower then tells Flight 825, the Makani Kai flight, to turn left because it’s not cleared for takeoff. The Makani Kai pilot confirms to turn left to move away from the Hawaiian Air plane.

The tower then tells Hawaiian Air to use caution, “caravan,” referring to Makani Kai, departing to make a left turn.

Technically the FAA calls it a loss of separation, and is investigating the incident.

When we listened to the radio transmissions with Schuman, he explained to us what he told FAA investigators Friday. When the tower gave clearance for Hawaiian Air Flight 155, the pilot for Makani Kai, referred to as Kaleo 825, only heard the last part “5” and thought it was for him.

“When he heard ‘5, you’re cleared to take off,’ and he reads back, ‘Kaleo 825, cleared to take off’ and because tower doesn’t normally respond to that, that’s why he made the turn and he went,” Schuman said.

The control tower would have corrected Makani Kai when he radioed back, but Schuman tells us his pilot and the Hawaiian Air pilot radioed in at the same exact time to confirm that they were clear for takeoff.

“Both the Hawaiian and the Makani Kai pilot transmitted at exactly the same time, and the tower picked up the Hawaiian call and missed the Makani Kai call,” he explained.

The owner of Makani Kai Air says it was an honest mistake, and he’s already taking steps to make sure that a similar incident does not happen again.

He says his pilots will now reconfirm with the tower that they are actually cleared for takeoff by asking for a response instead of assuming that a non-response gives them the clearance.

We’ve also learned that this type of incident is not likely to happen at most major airports, like Honolulu, because they have radar systems monitoring everything that’s moving on the ground.

“They have someone watching what’s rolling, so if something similar was to happen, a controller would see two aircraft moving on the runway at the same time and would make an immediate call right there,” Schuman said.