Punahou Carnival kicks off today

It’s that time again. The Punahou Carnival is back and bigger than ever.

Tens of thousands of people will be trekking to the school’s campus in Manoa. The junior class is responsible for putting on the carnival, and it’s the schools biggest fundraiser for the financial aid program that makes hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The carnival runs from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

Parking is very limited on campus, so you can find paid parking across the street at the Maryknoll grade school campus. There is also additional paid parking down the street at Central Union Church.

The school teams up with E.K. Fernandez to present carnival rides. It spills across the lower portion of campus. Now besides the rides there is also a kiddieland. There is a boardwalk of games, bowling, basketball shootout, for you strong guys and gals there is a bell ringer you smash with a big mallet.

There is the food, world famous malasadas, a teri burger and more. They’ll sell nearly 20,000 of these over the next two days. If you want to find out more the carnival has it’s own Facebook page, just search for Punahou Carnival 2017.