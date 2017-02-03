Queen Emma Summer Palace celebrates King Kamehameha IV’s birthday

Queen Emma Summer Palace will celebrate King Kamehameha IV’s 183rd birthday this weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the palace will offer free admission to visitors.

Some of his personal items, like his journal, will be on display, and guests can hear his life story told in the parlor.

Alexander Liholiho Iolani ruled the Hawaiian Kingdom from 1855 until his death in 1863.

Educated by American missionaries, he was a popular ruler marked by great accomplishments, such as co-founding and establishing the Queen’s Hospital with his wife, Queen Emma.

The palace, Hanaiakamalama, was where he spent his time writing the translation of the Anglican Common Prayer Book into the Hawaiian language.

Queen Emma Summer Palace is located at 2913 Pali Highway. Click here for more information.