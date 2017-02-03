State files lawsuit against president’s executive order banning immigrant, refugee travel

Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin announced Friday that the state filed a lawsuit against President Trump in federal court for what it calls the president’s unconstitutional and illegal executive order banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States.

“We did so for one simple reason,” Chin said. “Everyone in the U.S., including the president, must follow the law and follow the Constitution.”

The 90-day ban restricts those from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan from entering the U.S. The admission of refugees from Syria specifically was indefinitely suspended, while the admission of all other refugees was suspended for 120 days.

Hawaii’s papers filed today asked the court to block the order across the country.

The complaint alleges that the executive order is unconstitutional because:

it favors one religion over another in violation of the establishment clause of the First Amendment;

it denies equal protection of the law on the basis of national origin;

it curtails the right to travel without any legal justification;

it deprives individuals of their liberty interests without due process of law; and

it violates the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Administrative Procedures Act.

Chin said that the executive order that President Trump issued last Friday “keeps Hawaii families apart and it blocks Hawaii residents from traveling.

“It blocks Hawaii businesses and the university from hiring as they see fit and, more importantly, it degrades the values Hawaii has worked so hard to protect by subjecting a specific set of its residents to discrimination and second-class treatment.”

The attorney general said Hawaii is home to 250,000 foreign-born residents. “Twenty percent of our workforce that are in our state are foreign-born,” he said, “and 22 percent of the business owners that are in our state are foreign-born.”

Chin said the state has declarations from some Hawaii residents who have affiliations to the countries affected by the executive orders. “Some of them have responded that the judge review those declarations in camera, meaning those are not going to be made public,” the reason being that they’re afraid of retaliation by the U.S. government.

“Their family members cannot visit. There are qualified applicants for jobs that could be given out to people from either the university of from state agencies that must be rejected because of the immigration status being in jeopardy.”

He also voiced a concern on the effect on tourism and international travel. “We are known for our tradition of welcoming all people with tolerance and mutual respect.”

Chin pointed out a difference in the ban’s enforcement in traveling on the mainland and our island state. “Under this order, an Iraqi permanent resident on the mainland U.S. cannot leave the country without the risk of never being allowed to return, but he still can travel throughout the continental United States. That same person here cannot so much as visit another island within our state for fear of being detained by federal agents at the airport.

“In the past, the people of this state experienced discrimination by the federal government based on national origin. We must speak up and not let this happen again,” he said.

Hawaii has asked for a hearing on its motion for a temporary restraining order in no more than 14 days.