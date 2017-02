Punahou School invites people of all ages to go “Back to the ’50s” for a day of family fun. Fresh malasadas, mango chutney, kiddie games and E.K. Fernandez rides, White Elephant treasures and live musical entertainment are among the many treats that draw fans each year to the Punahou Carnival. Proceeds support the School’s financial aid program. Trini and Taizo get a sneak peek at this year’s carnival before it opens.

Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. each day