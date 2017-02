Target will open a store in Ala Moana Center.

The retailer will take up at least part of the space previously occupied by Nordstrom in the mauka wing.

The store will span approximately 139,500 square feet, and offer apparel, baby, home, electronics and entertainment, health and beauty items, fresh groceries, toys and sporting goods, and more.

Services will include a Pharmacy, Target Mobile, Starbucks, and Order Pickup.

It is expected to open in October.