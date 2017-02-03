Two people displaced by Kailua-Kona house fire

Hawaii County firefighters responded to a residence fire on Royal Poinciana Way in Kailua-Kona Thursday night.

The first unit arrived at the scene at 7:20 p.m. to find flames coming out of the front two windows of a two-bedroom duplex.

A renter and daughter had been evacuated, but a cat was later found dead in the back bedroom.

The cause was an oil/grease cooking fire in the kitchen. Fire personnel were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and living room, but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the house.

Most of the house’s contents were destroyed, but there was little damage to the structure. The loss is estimated as $250,000 to its contents and $80,000 to the house.

The occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.