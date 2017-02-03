Two traffic-related deaths reported from Kaupulehu, Captain Cook crashes

Two traffic-related deaths were recently reported by the Hawaii Police Dept.

A 59-year-old Kailua-Kona man died from a truck and motorized cycle crash Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, in Kaupulehu, North Kona, near the 27-mile marker of Māmālahoa Highway (Route 190).

He has been identified as Robert Abeyta.

Responding to a 3:13 p.m. call, police determined that Abeyta had been traveling north on Route 190 on a motorized cycle when he swerved left into the northbound lane of the highway and was struck by a 2009 GMC pickup truck operated by a 35-year-old Waimea man also traveling north.

Abeyta sustained critical injuries from the crash. He was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m.

Traffic Enforcement Unit officers have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information about the crash to call Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at 326-4646, extension 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

This is the fourth traffic fatality this year on Hawaii Island, compared with none at this time last year.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, a 42-year-old Hilo woman died from injuries incurred from a single-vehicle crash the evening of Monday, Jan. 23, on Haku Nui Road in Captain Cook.

She has been identified as Chantel Kaaumoana.

Responding to a 9:24 p.m. call, police determined that a 1981 American Jeep operated by a 34-year-old Captain Cook woman had been traveling west on Haku Nui Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

The crash caused Kaaumoana to be ejected from the vehicle and to sustain life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to Kona Community Hospital and then transferred to The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu for treatment of her injuries.

Kaaumoana was pronounced dead on Feb. 1 at 11:34 a.m.

Traffic Enforcement Unit officers have initiated a negligent homicide investigation and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information about the crash to call Officer Justin Hooser at 326-4646, extension 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

Because this crash occurred on a private roadway, the death is not counted toward the official traffic fatality count.