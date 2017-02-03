Wailuku Jodo Mission asks public’s help in finding missing bell

The Wailuku Jodo Mission on Maui is looking for its missing bell.

Reverend John Hara says they first noticed the historic item was missing Thursday morning when “my wife discovered it with my son. He’s 17 months old and he likes to play with the bell, so she walked up all the way up the steps and she didn’t realize it was missing until she came up to where the bell usually hangs.”

The bell is 70 years old — originally shipped to Hawaii from Japan — weighs 70 pounds, and is 12 inches in diameter and 20 inches tall. It is also made of different metals, including copper.

The bell has been a staple at the church and its loss impacts the community.

“This is a kind of historic bell that we would like back,” the reverend said. “This is something that has historical and cultural value, so we’re hoping that if they have it, they open their hearts and look within themselves and decide to return it.”

And if you happen to know the missing bell’s whereabouts, to please contact police.