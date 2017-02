Related Coverage Weekly Waikiki fireworks to temporarily shift launch sites

The Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki launched its Friday night fireworks from a different area on Feb. 3, 2017.

Instead of from the beach, they were set off from the Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon.

KHON2 reported earlier this week that the state requested the temporary move because of concerns about debris from fireworks falling into the ocean.

The fireworks company will also have to document all debris from the shells.

The Hilton fireworks display is supposed to move back to the beach on the 24th.