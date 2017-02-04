Allen leads Rainbow Warriors to road sweep

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team picked up a road sweep with a huge 76-72 win over CSUN Saturday night at the Matadome. Noah Allen tied his career high with 34 points as the Rainbow Warriors improved to 11-11 overall and 5-4 in the Big West with their third straight win.

UH entered the game without the services of starting point guard Leland Green (illness), who hit the game-winning three-pointer in last month’s Rainbow Warriors victory over CSUN (10-13, 6-4 BWC). However, two nights after picking up its first road win of the year at UC Riverside, UH bagged another victory on its opponents home floor due Allen’s offensive exploits, some tough half-court defense, and clutch play down the stretch.

UH has now won five of its last seven games. Meanwhile, Hawai’i snapped CSUN’s three-game win streak and continued its mastery over the Matadors, winning its sixth straight in the series.

Allen, who had 30 points and 12 rebounds in the last win over CSUN, torched the Matadors once again. The senior forward was 11-17 from the field, 4-of-7 on three pointers and 8-of-10 from the line. He also added a team-best six rebounds and two steals.

Allen helped UH stake a four-point halftime lead, scoring 21 of the team’s 37 points on 7-of-10 shooting. UH built its lead to as many as seven points after the break, but CSUN responded with a 13-1 run to take a five-point lead.

UH, however, wouldn’t fold. With Green out, another true freshman stepped up in his place. Matthew Owiesscored all seven of his points down the stretch, including a tough layup in traffic that capped a decisive 13-2 Rainbow Warrior run that gave them a 66-59 lead with 2:44 left.

As they were on Thursday night, the ‘Bows were clutch from the line in protecting their lead. UH hit all eight of their free throw attempts in the final 33 seconds and finished the game 18-of-22 from the line.

UH now returns home to host a pair of Big West games next week. Up first will be Cal Poly on Thursday, Feb. 9 in the first meeting this year between the teams. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

