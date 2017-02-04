Baby girl from New Jersey gets liver donation from babysitter

(WCBS/CNN) — Kiersten Miles is most likely in the babysitter hall of fame after she made a huge sacrifice for a baby girl she had only been watching for a brief time.

Miles, a 22-year-old college student from Wall, NJ, made the decision to donate a part of her liver for a 16-month-old baby girl.

Talia’s father, George Rosko, says Talia was just 2 months old when diagnosed with biliary atresia. The condition causes bile to become trapped in the liver, thereby damaging it and can eventually cause it to fail.

“We’ve been in limbo every day since we found out she needed a transplant,” Rosko said, “waiting, watching.”

Then something completely unexpected happened — Miles, their summer babysitter, who the Roskos had only known for three weeks, told them she wanted to be a live donor for their baby girl and give part of her liver to save Talia’s life.

“It just seemed like a small sacrifice to potentially save a life,” Miles said, “and then I went forth with telling the parents.”

“I was like, ‘Really? Because that’s, like, a big deal,'” Rosko said.

The 22-year-old went through numerous rounds of tests and psychological evaluations, all for this little girl who quickly stole her heart.

Karen Miles wasn’t surprised at all by her daughter’s decision. “She’s always just had a very giving, big heart. She always puts others before herself.

So on January 11, it was thumbs-up for Kiersten on her way into the operating room, and post-surgery, doctors had great news.

“We both went through the surgery with flying colors,” Miles said. “As soon as the surgeons left the room, I started to cry.”

It was a few days before she got to see Talia herself, but when she saw the girl’s precious smile, all pain disappeared. “I remembered exactly why I did it. I would 100 percent do it again.”

Rosko said “I could tell you thank you every day for the rest of my life and it would never be enough.”