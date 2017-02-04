Brush fire flares up across from Sandy Beach

Over 20 Honolulu fire companies, including a helicopter doing water drops, are battling a brush fire across from Sandy Beach, just mauka of Kalanianaole Highway, Saturday.

The call for the fire came in at 12:34 p.m. The area affected is mauka of the Halona Blowhole Lookout on Kalanianaole Highway to the Koko Crater Botanical Gardens.

There is no estimate on how many acres have been affected by the fire.

No homes are reported to be threatened by the brush fire, although fire crews have been set up nearby to safeguard homes. There have been no evacuations.

There have been reports of drones in the area filming the fire, and a department spokesman is asking operators to ground the drones as their being in the airspace of the firefighting operations makes it extremely dangerous.

