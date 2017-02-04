Family, friends, entertainers gather on Waikiki’s shore to celebrate the life of Eddie Kamae

Hundreds gathered on the shore of Waikiki Saturday morning to bid a final farewell to one of Hawaii’s legends in music.

Music played from 9 a.m. in tribute to Eddie Kamae.

He has many accomplishments, among them, a founder of the group Sons of Hawaii. He and his wife Myrna also filmed ten documentaries known as the “Hawaiian Legacy Series.”

“Eddie wanted to make sure that the material he has is preserved for children, is how we put it, for the children, for the future generations,” said Hawaii Legacy Foundation president Ted Sakai. “So they know what Hawaii was really like, what the voices sounded like, what the values were, how people respected each other.”

Eddie’s ashes were scattered in the ocean off Waikiki.

A message from Eddie, given to Myrna 10 days after his passing on Jan. 7 read in part: “I am not here in these ashes, my spirit lives in the sky, the gentle breezes, in a bird’s song, the sea and in all the hearts that love me.”