Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Rein Keliihoomalu

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are looking for a man they have $150,000 in warrants for the arrest. He is accused of assault, theft and damaging a car.

They are looking for Rein Keliihoomalu.

“In the first case on June 14, 2013, the complainant was attempting to leave a driveway in Waianae when Keliihoomalu jumped on the hood and started punching the window, causing the glass to shatter and causing injuries to the complainant,” said CrimeStoppers Sgt. Kim Buffett. “He was later located on July 2 at Tracks Beach Park and placed under arrest for criminal property damage in the first degree.”

He was also arrested for stealing sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Waikiki, and for assault after a fight.

He’s now wanted on three $50,000 warrants in connection with those cases for not showing up for his review hearing.

“He has one prior conviction and is known to frequent the Waianae area,” Buffett added.

If you know where Rein Keliihoomalu is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.