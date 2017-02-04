Maui kayakers have close encounter with mother and baby whales

Video still courtesy Drew Cotten
Video still courtesy Drew Cotten

An unexpected encounter with a mother whale and her baby was captured by a kayaker Saturday morning.

Drew Cotten of Kihei, Maui, and a couple of friends were in calm waters about a mile offshore from Wailea around 8:30 a.m. when they spotted the whales passing under them. The baby even breached a couple of times to the amazement of Cotten.

“It was crazy,” he said with a laugh. “I haven’t had them reach this close to us, a little baby and everything. It was really neat.”

Cotten said he brings his GoPro camera with him in case he comes across turtles as well as whales, and luckily the whales swam close enough to them that he was able to get a good picture of the mother and baby.

