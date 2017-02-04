Party preps and pupus a’plenty in anticipation for Sunday’s Big Game

Super Bowl LI kicks off Sunday and expect a lot of football parties with a lot of food on hand.

The National Retail Federation says 45 million people will be hosting parties to cheer on the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Bars and restaurants can also expect a good turnout in the number of 12.4 million patrons.

Most of the people we spoke with said they’re going to a party to watch the Big Game, with businesses stocking up on beer, chips and meat.

The fan-favorite roast pork is being readied at Alicia’s Market in Kalihi, where manager Chris Kam says they are expecting Sunday to be the busiest day of the year for them. They actually compare it to New Year’s Eve where they make four times the amount that they usually do. The market is usually closed Sunday, but they will be open for game day.

“We have been getting ready for the past week,” Kam said, “getting our orders ready, making sure we have enough food, and making sure we ordered enough from our vendors.”

At Costco in Iwilei, customers were in the zone, not getting phased by the crowds and filling their shopping carts with needed goods.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend an average of $75 for a total of $14.1 billion in anticipation of Sunday’s festivities. Spending is down from an average $82 from last year.

Foodland managers say they’re stocked with extra party supplies as well.

Robin Sarseda did most of his shopping on Saturday and said he’s ready to see some touchdowns, the halftime show with Lady Gaga, and will likely take a little time out from work the following day. “Most definitely,” he said and added “boss, you never hear that!”

Kickoff for Super Bowl LI is 1:30 p.m. on KHON2/Fox