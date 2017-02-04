Super Bowl LI: Big game, big numbers

(CNN) — There’s a lot at stake on Sunday when the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons face off in Super Bowl LI, and it’s not just on the field.

Billions of dollars are up for grabs as retailers, restaurants, advertisers and more will run up the score as the National Retail Federation estimates 188.5 million Americans mark Super Bowl Sunday.

Ana Serafin Smith, National Retail Federation spokeswoman, says “they’re planning on spending almost $14.1 billion on all things Super Bowl, whether it’s food, beverage, television sets, as well as decorations, jerseys and things like that.

The host city Houston expects 140,000 out-of-town visitors to give the host city a $350 million economic boost, and they’re prepared for a busy stretch at the airports.

“For the period January 26th through February 7th, we’re expecting 1.7 million passengers passing through Intercontinental and Hobby airports,” said Houston aviation director Mario Diaz.

Only Thanksgiving tops Super Bowl Sunday for food consumption. The National Chicken Council forecasts fans will eat 1.3 billion wings alone.

And while some foods will star only on the game day buffet, others like Avocados from Mexico will also star on the small screen, one entity willing to fork over cold, hard cash for pregame, in-game and post-game ads. It’s spending Kantar Media says could add up to $445 million.

Between car companies like Kia, tech companies like Squarespace and Intel, and ever-present beer ads like Budweiser, 30-second spots reached $4.8 million in 2016. With greater demand this year, commercial costs are likely to top $5 million.

