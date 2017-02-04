Suspect sought in reported sex assault at UH Manoa dorm

A second reported sex assault on the University of Hawaii Manoa campus in less than a week.

According to a campus security report, the latest attack happened at about 2:30 Saturday morning at one of the dorms.

Campus security reports the victim got into an elevator with the suspect, who then began to grope the victim once the door began to close.

The victim managed to get away, but the suspect is still on the loose.

The suspect is described as 6’5″ with a muscular build and dark complexion.

He had a beard and was wearing a purple jersey and shorts.

Last week, a woman reported being groped as she left a bathroom at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call UH Manoa campus sercurity or Honolulu police.