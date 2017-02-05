Coast Guard seeks help finding owner of unmanned, adrift surfboard found off Kaneohe Bay

The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an unmanned, adrift, blue and white 10-foot surfboard found off Kaneohe Bay near buoy 21.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the surfboard is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center received notification from U.S. Marine Corps Waterfront Operations of the unmanned surfboard.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners and launched a MH-65 dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point to search the surrounding area along with a boat crew from the Waterfront Operations.

There are currently no reported signs of distress or missing persons in the area.