The Maui Fire Dept. reports eight people were displaced by a residential fire in Wailuku Sunday.

The call came in just before 2 p.m. of a fire of a single-story home on Ulei Place in Happy Valley.

The house was totally destroyed and is considered a total loss. No one was home at the time.

Two adults and six children are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Fire investigators are on the scene. There is no word on the cause of the fire or damage estimates.