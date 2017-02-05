Kansas teacher greets each student with their own special handshake

(KSNW/CNN) — How many different types of handshakes do you know?

A teacher in Wichita, Kansas can do about a hundred, one for each of her students.

Jerusha Willenborg says it all started last year, when she asked students to give her a high-five or knuckles at the end of the class. That led to each student having his or her own handshake, which became a tradition in her classroom.

Willenborg says it’s not that hard to remember which student likes which handshake. “Their face,” she said. “I just look at their face and I know it. It builds that relationship. It’s just between me and them and it’s special.”

Some of the students came up with their handshakes, while others had the teacher invent handshakes for them.