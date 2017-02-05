Multiple power outages reported in Windward Oahu, Hawaii Kai

Hawaiian Electric reports multiple power outages on the windward side of Oahu.

At 1:25 p.m., 281 customers in the Kahaluu, Kualoa, Waiahole, Waikane areas lost power. Estimated restoration time is 3:30 p.m.

At 1:40 p.m., about 3,250 customers in the Heeia, Kailua, Kaneohe, Mokapu and Waikalua areas lost power. Estimated restoration time is 3 p.m.

At 1:45 p.m., about 1,500 customers in the Hauula, Kaaawa, Kahana Valley, Kualoa, Laie, Punaluu, Waiahole and Waikane areas lost power. Estimated restoration time is 3 p.m.

At 2:31 p.m., about 300 customers in the Hauula, Laie and Punaluu areas lost power. Estimated restoration time is 4:30 p.m.

And in Hawaii Kai and Portlock, 183 customers lost power. Estimated restoration time is 4:30 p.m.