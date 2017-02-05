Road Work for the Week, Feb. 5-11

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Alternating lane closures in both directions between the Pali Highway Overpass and the Kapiolani Interchange for pavement marking installations.

KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Sunday night through Friday morning: Two lanes closed in both directions at the Makakilo Drive Overpass for the rail project.

Westbound lanes closed from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Eastbound lanes closed from 10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Sunday night through Friday morning: Two lane closures in both directions at the Managers Drive Overpass for maintenance work.

Westbound lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Eastbound lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Two to three lanes closed in the westbound direction between the Waipahu Off-Ramp (Exit 8B) and the Military Access Road Overpass for pavement marking installations.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

WAIANAE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Maiuu Road and Ala Hema Street for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

HALAWA

8 p.m.-7 a.m. Monday through Friday morning, and 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and Salt Lake Boulevard for the rail project.

PEARL HARBOR

8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closures in the eastbound direction between Arizona Street and Center Drive for the rail project.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

8 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Nalanieha Street for tunnel lighting replacements.

—SALT LAKE BOULEVARD —

HALAWA

8 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday morning: Lane closures in the southbound direction at the Kamehameha Highway Intersection for the rail project.

— HALONA STREET —

KALIHI

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge through for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

MORE LANE CLOSURES DUE TO THE RAIL PROJECT

FARRINGTON HIGHWAY

Waipahu

H-1 at Manager’s Drive

8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday to Thursday

Up to two eastbound lanes of H-1 at Manager’s Drive will be closed.

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday to Thursday

Up to two westbound lanes of H-1 at Manager’s Drive will be closed.

Old Fort Weaver Road to Leoku St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single inside lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed. The inside left turn lane on eastbound Farrington Highway at the Fort Weaver overpass will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to Leoku Street.

Leoku St. to Leokane St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One single inside lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed. The inside left turn lane on eastbound Farrington Highway at Leoku Street will be closed. One turn lane will remain open.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Leokane St. to Pupukahi St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Pupukahi St. to Pupupuhi St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Pupukahi Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Pupupuhi Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Leokane Street.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Aniani Place to Waipahu Depot St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Waipahu Depot St. to Mokuola St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane of eastbound Farrington Highway at Waipahu Depot Street will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to Mokuola Street.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Mokuola St. to Paiwa St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Mokuola Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Paiwa Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Waipahu Depot Road.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Paiwa St. to Kahualii St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane on eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Paiwa Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Kahualii Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Mokuola Street.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Kahualii St. to Kamehameha Highway overpass

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane on eastbound Farrington Highway at Kahualii Street will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to an alternate left turn at Waiawa Road.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY

PEARL CITY

Waiawa Road to Acacia Road

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The inside left turn lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Westbound right turn lane into Sam’s Club and sidewalk of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Alternate business access will be maintained and pedestrians will be detoured around the worksite.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Acacia Road to Waimano Home Road

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Waimano Home Road to Puu Momi Street

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Two eastbound lanes will remain open during peak travel times.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside eastbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Puu Momi St. to Puu Poni St.

24 Hours a Day, 7 Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Two eastbound lanes will remain open during peak travel times.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside eastbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Puu Momi Street will be closed. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Puu Kala Street. The westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to a temporary lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway.

Puu Poni Street to Kuleana Road

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Two eastbound lanes will remain open during peak travel times.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. No left turns at the Kuleana Road intersection. Motorists will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

A single inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Kaahumana Street.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns at the Kuleana Road intersection. Motorists will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street.

Kuleana Road to Kaahumanu St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. The westbound left turn at Kulamoi Place will be closed. Left turn motorists on northbound Kulamoi Place will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street. Westbound left turn motorists will be detoured to Kuleana Road or Waimano Home Road.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday

A single right lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to a temporary lane of the westbound side of Kamehameha Highway.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

AIEA

Kaahumanu St. to Hekaha St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns and no through traffic at the Kaahumanu Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Hekaha Street. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Kuleana Road.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to a temporary lane on the eastbound side of Kamehameha Highway.

Hekaha St. to Kanuku St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single inside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound left turn at Kanuku Street will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Kaonohi Street. The westbound left turn at Hekaha Street will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns and no through traffic at the Hekaha Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Kanuku Street. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Kanuku St. to Kaonohi St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns and no through traffic at the Kaonohi Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detorued to Pali Momi Street. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Kanuku Street.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway between Kanuku Street and Kaonohi Street will be closed. Westbound motorists will be detoured at Kaonohi Street. Eastbound motorists will be detoured at Kanuku Street.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns and no through traffic at the Kanuku Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Kaonohi Street. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Hekaha Street.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Kaonohi St. to Pali Momi St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single inside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns or crossing at the Kaonohi Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Pali Momi Street. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Kanuku Street.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Pali Momi St. to Honomanu St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

The westbound left turn at Pali Momi Street will be closed. Westbound motorists will be detoured to the alternate left turn at Lipoa Place.

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns or crossing at the Pali Momi Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Honomanu Street.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Honomanu Street to Salt Lake Blvd.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single inside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single outside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Road.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Road. The on-ramp to eastbound Moanalua Freeway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to the freeway access on Moanalua Road.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The Aiea Access Road ramp to eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Freeway.

Salt Lake Blvd. to Kohomua Street

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single outside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday to Monday

Alternating lanes of out-bound Salt Lake Boulevard will be closed.

8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday to Thursday

Alternating lanes of out-bound Salt Lake Boulevard will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Up to two outside lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.