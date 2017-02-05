Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with Maake Kemoeatu and family



In this edition of Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen, Sam and John travel to Kapolei to visit the new home of former Super Bowl champ Maake Kemoeatu and his family. Anxious to break in their new kitchen, Sam and John go digging in the newly-stocked refrigerator and cook the first meal in their new home.

Fruit Salad

1 cup blackberries

1 cup cherries

1 cup blueberries

1 cup strawberries

1 cup Japanese pear, diced

Fresh spinach leaves

Cut blackberries and strawberries in half. Add blueberries, cherries and diced Japanese pear and mix. Garnish with fresh spinach leaves.

Oven Roasted Vegetables

1 bag asparagus, trimmed

1 bag Brussels sprouts

1 carton mushrooms

2 medium red onions

1 medium tomato

1 cup olive oil

Salt to taste (about 1 tablespoon)

½ teaspoon white or black pepper

½ cup Heinz Classic and Sweet BBQ Sauce

½ cup Kraft Italian Dressing

Trim asparagus by removing the bottom (about 1 or 2 inches). Clean Brussels sprouts and cut in half. Cut red onions in half and cut ½ rings. Cut tomato in half and cut ½ rings. Place vegetables in a baking dish and drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 15-20 minutes or until al dente. Mix BBQ sauce and Italian dressing and drizzle over vegetables.

Pan Fried Steak with Portobello Mushrooms

3 Steaks

3 Portobello mushrooms

Garlic salt to taste

3 tablespoons Shoyu

½ cup Olive oil

Season steaks with garlic salt. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Cook steaks for about 10 minutes on each side. Remove from heat and cut into strips. Combine steak strips, shoyu and mushrooms and cook until mushrooms are tender.

Baked Salmon

Salmon fillet (skin on)

Garlic salt to taste

¼ cup Olive oil

4 teaspoons Heinz Classic and Sweet BBQ Sauce

Season salmon with garlic salt. Spread olive oil evenly in a baking pan and place salmon fillet skin down. Bake for about 15-20 minutes. Spread BBQ sauce on each filet to glaze.