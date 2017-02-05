Strong winds create emergency calls for lifeguards

Ocean Safety reports Sunday that strong winds created some emergency calls on the water.

Around noon, lifeguards rescued three people when their 24-foot sailboat ran aground near Keehi Lagoon. All three people were brought to shore safely.

In Kailua, lifeguards on rescue watercrafts rescued seven standup paddle boarders in Kailua Bay, bringing them all to shore safely this afternoon.

The Kailua lifeguards also assisted a catamaran that overturned in the bay, towing two people and the vessel safely to shore.