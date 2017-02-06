6th ranked HPU Sharks have winning streak snapped at Azusa Pacific

No. 6 Hawai‘i Pacific University suffered just its second loss of the season at the end of a three games in five days Southern California road trip as Azusa Pacific tripped up the Sharks 92-82 at Monday night in PacWest play at the Felix Event Center.

The sixth ranked Sharks (21-2, 13-2) saw its nine-game winning streak snapped and fell into a three-way tie for first place in the PacWest Conference. The Cougars (12-13, 7-8) avenged a 76-58 loss at HPU in January.

HPU got 25 points from senior guards Chauncey Orr and Connor Looney, while senior guard Jordan Martin double-doubled with 10 points and 10 assists before fouling out with 2:42 to play.

Petar Kutlesic led Azusa Pacific with 31 points and 11 rebounds, as Connor Peterson chalked up 27 for the Cougars

It was the first time this season that HPU has allowed an opponent 90 points in a game.

The Sharks are back in action Saturday at 3 p.m. when they host Fresno Pacific in the annual Kam’s Helmets game at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.