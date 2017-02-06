Ask a Specialist: Polypharmacy in the Elderly: The Dangers of Taking Many Medications

Do you take a lot of medications?  Are there dangers from taking too many?  What are the risks and what can be done to be safe?  Find out with Valisa Saunders, MN, APRN, GNP-BC, an inpatient consultant for the Geriatrics department at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

For more information, Valisa recommends going to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality website, which is a great resource and part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.  You can check it out by clicking here.

To learn more about Queen’s geriatric services, go to http://queensmedicalcenter.org/geriatric-services. You can also call 691-8877.

