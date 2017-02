Could parents be oversanitizing their children? Are there germs that are good for kids? Those are some of the questions answered in a new book, “Let Them Eat Dirt: Saving Your Child From an Oversanitized World”. Author Brett Finlay joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the book and why microbes are important in children. He’ll also be giving a free lecture tomorrow at the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus.

